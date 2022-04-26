Walton County resident receives Hice Headliner Award for work with disabled residents

Monroe, GA – On Friday, April 22, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented the April Hice Headliner Award to Theresa Smith, coordinator of the annual Joy Prom in Loganville which serves as a special night of food, fellowship, and dancing for people with disabilities. Theresa recently hosted this year’s Joy Prom at Walnut Grove High School on March 26th. Guests received hair, makeup, and shoe-shining before making their way down the red carpet.

“Theresa is an incredible woman,” Hice said in a press release. “She has coordinated Joy Prom for more than a decade and built a team of incredible volunteers who love to serve their community. Honored guests of this event look forward to it every year, often showing up hours beforehand in anticipation and excitement. Many have expressed immense gratitude for Theresa giving them the opportunity to experience this life milestone. There’s no doubt that Theresa and her family and friends have hearts of love and service for those in their community.”

To nominate an individual who is making a positive impact in your community, send an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.