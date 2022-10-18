Walton County resident receives Hice Headliner Award for work with student athletes

From left: Headliner Award winner Jeff Hughes, of Walton County, with U.S, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10). Contributed photo

Monroe, GA – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, Congressman Jody Hice (GA-10) presented October’s Hice Headliner Award to Jeff Hughes, who serves as an area representative for the Walton County Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). Jeff was nominated by a community member to recognize the positive influence he’s having on student athletes, encouraging them to be Godly leaders both in the classroom and in their respective sports.

“Jeff has an amazing heart for students in Walton County,” Hice said. “In my short time speaking with him, I was amazed by how he continually spoke about his love for the students. Whether it’s helping them with their workout or leading weekly Bible studies on campus, it’s clear that Jeff is passionate about the ministry to serve student-athletes.”

To nominate an outstanding individual who is making a positive impact in your community, send an email to Jessica.Hayes@mail.house.gov.