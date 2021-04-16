Walton County residents make Dean’s, President’s Lists at Reinhardt University

WALESKA, GA — Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned recognition of being placed on the Fall 2020 Dean’s and President’s Lists.

To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.

The Walton County residents who earned their place on the Fall 2020 President’s List are:

Anna Blankenship (from Good Hope)

Ashley Steele (from Loganville)

Parker Miller (from Monroe)

The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 grade point average, with no grade less than a B.

Walton County residents who earned their place on the Fall 2020 Dean’s List are:

Anthony Gang (from Loganville)

Alexis Griffith (from Monroe)

