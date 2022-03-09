Walton County Residents Make President’s, Dean’s Lists

WALESKA, Ga. – Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists.



To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes.



The Walton County residents who earned their place on the Fall 2021 President’s List are:

From Goodhope

Anna Laura Blankenship



From Loganville

Ashley Lauren Steele



From Monroe

Alexis Ashanti Griffith



The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of each semester to recognize undergraduate students who have completed at least 12 hours during the semester with a 3.5-3.99 GP, with no grade less than a B.



Walton County resident who earned their place on the Fall 2021 Dean’s List is:

From Loganville

Jonathon Ray Paramore

About Reinhardt University

Founded in 1883, Reinhardt University is a private, comprehensive institution grounded in the liberal arts and affiliated with the United Methodist Church. Reinhardt offers more than 40 graduate and undergraduate programs online and on campus, ranging from business and education to music and theater. Reinhardt also offers programs in other centers in the North Georgia region. Reinhardt’s main 525-acre campus is located idyllically in Waleska, Ga., just one hour north of Atlanta. Named a College of Distinction, Reinhardt earned Georgia, Christian, Business and Education badges for 2021-22. For more information, please contact Reinhardt at (770) 720-5600 or see Reinhardt.edu.