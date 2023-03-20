Walton County School District has many open job postings

Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on March 18, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/17/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Chorus/Drama – 2023-2024
|03/17/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed 2023/2024
|03/16/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|03/16/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)
|03/15/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% STEM 2023/2024
|03/15/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education MIMO
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/EBD
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MID – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/MID – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Media Specialist
|03/13/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|03/13/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-2024
|03/13/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher -K-2 2023/2024
|03/13/2023
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math 2023-2024
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Agriculture – 2023-2024
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA/Social Studies
|03/08/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Coach – Head Football – 2023-2024
|03/07/2023
|Coaching
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math- 2023-2024
|03/07/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA – 2023-2024
|03/06/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies – 2023-2024
|03/06/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% 2023/2024
|03/03/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023/2024
|02/28/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – PE 2023/2024
|02/27/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist – 2023/2024
|02/27/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal 2023/2024
|02/23/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Maintenance – Logistics
|02/22/2023
|Classified
|Maintenance
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% 2023-2024
|02/22/2023
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 -2024
|02/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Music 2023 -2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Principal
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian
|02/10/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Lead Custodian
|02/09/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|02/08/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball – 2023-2024
|02/06/2023
|Coaching
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher
|02/06/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Drama
|02/03/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Coordinator – 21st Century Grant
|01/31/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023-2024
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|12/12/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Transportation Mechanic
|12/02/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|11/04/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
