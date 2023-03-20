Walton County School District has many open job postings

Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on March 18, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Student Support Paraprofessional03/17/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Chorus/Drama – 2023-202403/17/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed 2023/202403/16/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained03/16/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)03/15/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% STEM 2023/202403/15/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202403/14/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202403/14/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education MIMO03/14/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – 2023/202403/14/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/14/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional03/14/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/14/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/EBD03/14/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MID – 2023-202403/14/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/MID – 2023-202403/14/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-202403/14/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Media Specialist03/13/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Bookkeeper03/13/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-202403/13/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher -K-2 2023/202403/13/2023CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math 2023-202403/10/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Agriculture – 2023-202403/10/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/10/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/10/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%03/10/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA/Social Studies03/08/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Coach – Head Football – 2023-202403/07/2023CoachingLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Math- 2023-202403/07/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA – 2023-202403/06/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies – 2023-202403/06/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% 2023/202403/03/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023/202402/28/2023CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – PE 2023/202402/27/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist – 2023/202402/27/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal 2023/202402/23/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Maintenance – Logistics02/22/2023ClassifiedMaintenanceApply
Teacher – 49% 2023-202402/22/2023CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 -202402/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Music 2023 -202402/13/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary School
Principal02/13/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian02/10/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Lead Custodian02/09/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR02/08/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball – 2023-202402/06/2023CoachingWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher02/06/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Drama02/03/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Coordinator – 21st Century Grant01/31/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)01/26/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023-202401/26/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Mechanic12/02/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Speech Language Pathologist11/04/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary School

