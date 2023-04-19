Walton County School District has many open job postings

Walton County School District, Ga., has many open job postings for certified as well as classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on April 18, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Teacher – Math – 2023/2024
|04/18/2023
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Chorus – 2023/2024
|04/18/2023
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted) – 2023/2024
|04/18/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023-2024
|04/18/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Hospital Homebound Teacher
|04/17/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|04/17/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS – Behavior Specialist
|04/17/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID 2023/2024
|04/17/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|04/13/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|04/12/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Instructional Coach – 2023-2024
|04/12/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Principal
|04/12/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Spanish – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math (Remediation) – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Science (Gifted) – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math (Gifted) – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted) – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/10/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Health/Physical Education – 2023-2024
|04/10/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – EIP 2023/2024
|04/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Nurse
|04/10/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Media Specialist
|03/31/2023
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math (49%) 2023-2024
|03/30/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Science (49%) 2023-2024
|03/30/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA – 2023-2024
|03/30/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/29/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/27/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher -PE 2023/2024
|03/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Science – 2023-2024
|03/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Science – 2023-2024
|03/24/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR 2023/2024
|03/24/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed-MID – 2023-2024
|03/23/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-2024
|03/22/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023/2024
|03/21/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|03/21/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|03/21/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Counselor – 2023-2024
|03/20/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal – 2023-2024
|03/20/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/17/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed 2023/2024
|03/16/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% STEM 2023/2024
|03/15/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education MIMO
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MID – 2023-2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|03/13/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math 2023-2024
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math- 2023-2024
|03/07/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% 2023/2024
|03/03/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist – 2023/2024
|02/27/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Maintenance – Logistics
|02/22/2023
|Classified
|Maintenance
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher (Adapted) – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 -2024
|02/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Music 2023 -2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|02/10/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher 2023/2024
|02/06/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Coordinator – 21st Century Grant
|01/31/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|12/12/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Transportation Mechanic
|12/02/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
