Walton County School District has many open job postings including bookkeeper, bus drivers and many teaching positions

Walton County School District has many open job postings as well as many new postings added this month. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Feb. 15, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Teacher-Special Education/IR 2022-202302/11/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – 2022-202302/11/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – PE 2022-202302/11/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Bookkeeper02/11/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher 0 math02/11/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher02/10/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math02/10/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour02/10/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour02/10/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202302/09/2022CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202302/07/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Family & Consumer Science02/07/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/07/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math02/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – English02/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Science02/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID 2022-202302/03/2022CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education02/02/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist02/02/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Procurement Clerk01/31/2022ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – 6 Hour01/31/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour01/31/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing01/28/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/27/2022ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/27/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Computer Science 2022/202301/27/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – English Gifted 2022/202301/27/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
After School Site Coordinator01/24/2022After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/21/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies 2022/202301/18/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/202301/12/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service/HVAC Technician01/12/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 5 Hour01/12/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/10/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal – 2022/202301/03/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed MOID01/03/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional12/17/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program12/07/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 6 Hour12/06/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour12/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour10/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/06/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR09/27/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional09/13/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

