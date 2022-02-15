Walton County School District has many open job postings including bookkeeper, bus drivers and many teaching positions

Walton County School District has many open job postings as well as many new postings added this month. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Feb. 15, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Teacher-Special Education/IR 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher – PE 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Bookkeeper
|02/11/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher 0 math
|02/11/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Teacher
|02/10/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher – Math
|02/10/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|02/10/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|02/10/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|02/09/2022
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Teacher – Family & Consumer Science
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – Art
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Teacher – Math
|02/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – English
|02/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – Science
|02/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID 2022-2023
|02/03/2022
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher – Special Education
|02/02/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|02/02/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Procurement Clerk
|01/31/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|01/31/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|01/31/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing
|01/28/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/27/2022
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/27/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – Computer Science 2022/2023
|01/27/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Teacher – English Gifted 2022/2023
|01/27/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|After School Site Coordinator
|01/24/2022
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/21/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher – Social Studies 2022/2023
|01/18/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/2023
|01/12/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/10/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Assistant Principal – 2022/2023
|01/03/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed MOID
|01/03/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|12/17/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|After School Program
|12/07/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Custodian – 6 Hour
|12/06/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|12/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|10/21/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/06/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|09/27/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|09/15/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Paraprofessional
|09/13/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
