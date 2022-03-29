Walton County School District has many open job postings

Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on March 28, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Food Service – 5 Hour03/28/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies03/24/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/24/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/23/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour03/23/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/22/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour03/22/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist03/22/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID03/22/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed03/21/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour03/18/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
HR Coordinator03/18/2022ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – ELA03/17/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art 2022-202303/17/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202303/17/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Band03/16/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional 2022-202303/16/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/15/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist -2022-202303/14/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/14/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education 2022-202303/14/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Pre-K Teacher – Special Education03/11/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 4 Hour03/10/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022-202303/09/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/08/2022CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher03/04/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Data Entry Clerk – Infinite Campus03/03/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Painter/Carpenter/General Maintenance03/03/2022MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
Student Support Paraprofessional – 2022-202303/01/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/01/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour02/28/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR02/24/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Language Arts02/23/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Routing Specialist02/22/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher02/21/2022CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Kindergarten and 5th Grade02/18/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish02/17/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional02/16/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR 2022-202302/11/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – 2022-202302/11/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher02/10/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour02/10/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202302/07/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/07/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour01/31/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/27/2022ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/21/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/202301/12/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service/HVAC Technician01/12/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply

