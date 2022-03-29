Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|03/28/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher – Social Studies
|03/24/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/24/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|03/23/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|03/23/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/22/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|03/22/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Receptionist
|03/22/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID
|03/22/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|03/21/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|03/18/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|HR Coordinator
|03/18/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Teacher – ELA
|03/17/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Teacher – Art 2022-2023
|03/17/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|03/17/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Teacher – Band
|03/16/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Paraprofessional 2022-2023
|03/16/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/15/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Receptionist -2022-2023
|03/14/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/14/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – Special Education 2022-2023
|03/14/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Pre-K Teacher – Special Education
|03/11/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|03/10/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022-2023
|03/09/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher
|03/04/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Data Entry Clerk – Infinite Campus
|03/03/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Painter/Carpenter/General Maintenance
|03/03/2022
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|Student Support Paraprofessional – 2022-2023
|03/01/2022
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/01/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|02/28/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|02/24/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Teacher – Language Arts
|02/23/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Routing Specialist
|02/22/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Teacher
|02/21/2022
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Teacher – Kindergarten and 5th Grade
|02/18/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – Spanish
|02/17/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Paraprofessional
|02/16/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – 2022-2023
|02/11/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher
|02/10/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|02/10/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – Art
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|01/31/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/27/2022
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/21/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/2023
|01/12/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
