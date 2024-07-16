Walton County School District is hiring

07/16/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Walton County School District has several job postings, both certified and classified. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on July 15, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

School Psychologist – 49%07/10/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Nurse07/08/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Lead Custodian07/08/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)07/08/2024ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hours07/03/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained07/03/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service Manager07/02/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hours07/02/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hours07/01/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education06/26/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/25/2024MaintenanceBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 4HR06/25/2024ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist06/21/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher06/12/2024CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6HR06/10/2024ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program06/06/2024After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 4 Hours06/04/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hours06/04/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Substitute Custodian06/03/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher05/30/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/15/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service05/15/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse05/15/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 6 Hours05/14/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5HR05/07/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hours05/03/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed. (Light House Prog.) – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%03/22/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic03/21/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4 Hours03/20/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Driver02/28/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply