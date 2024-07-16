Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has several job postings, both certified and classified. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on July 15, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|School Psychologist – 49%
|07/10/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Nurse
|07/08/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Lead Custodian
|07/08/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
|07/08/2024
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hours
|07/03/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|07/03/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service Manager
|07/02/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hours
|07/02/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|07/01/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education
|06/26/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Grounds Worker
|06/25/2024
|Maintenance
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|06/25/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist
|06/21/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher
|06/12/2024
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6HR
|06/10/2024
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|06/06/2024
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|06/04/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|06/04/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Substitute Custodian
|06/03/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/30/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/15/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|05/15/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|05/15/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|05/14/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|05/07/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|05/03/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed. (Light House Prog.) – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|03/21/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|03/20/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|02/28/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|02/27/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
