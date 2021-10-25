Walton County School District is hiring

The Walton County school District has several current open job postings including for a secretary for Walker Park Elementary School. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Oct. 24, 2021. Please note the could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Custodian – 8 Hour10/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Secretary10/19/2021ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher10/18/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR10/07/2021CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/06/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service Manager10/05/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/30/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Science09/30/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR09/27/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 6 Hour09/23/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
HR Coordinator09/23/2021ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – 5 Hour09/23/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program09/20/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Special Education IR09/17/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional09/13/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/07/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour09/02/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/27/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

