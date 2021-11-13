Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many current job postings, including new postings for a secretary at Loganville Middle School, a float nurse for multiple locations, an athletic director for Walnut Grove High School and food service personnel for Loganville Middle and High School. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Nov. 13, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Secretary
|11/12/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Float Nurse
|11/11/2021
|Classified
|Multiple Locations
|Athletic Director
|11/10/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|11/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|11/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|10/29/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|10/21/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher
|10/18/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/06/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|09/30/2021
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|09/27/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian – 6 Hour
|09/23/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|After School Program
|09/20/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Teacher – Special Education IR
|09/17/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|09/15/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Paraprofessional
|09/13/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|09/07/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|08/30/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Paraprofessional
|08/27/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Transportation Mechanic
|07/28/2021
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Teacher – Art
|06/22/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Plumber
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Maintenance
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
