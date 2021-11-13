Walton County School District is hiring

11/13/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Walton County School District has many current job postings, including new postings for a secretary at Loganville Middle School, a float nurse for multiple locations, an athletic director for Walnut Grove High School and food service personnel for Loganville Middle and High School. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note. These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Nov. 13, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Secretary11/12/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Float Nurse11/11/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Athletic Director11/10/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour11/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed10/29/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour10/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher10/18/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/06/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/30/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR09/27/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 6 Hour09/23/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program09/20/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Special Education IR09/17/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional09/13/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/07/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/27/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply