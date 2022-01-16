Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many current job postings, click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Jan. 13, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Custodian – 8 Hour01/13/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/202301/12/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service/HVAC Mechanic01/12/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 5 Hour01/12/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal – 2022/2023 School Year01/11/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Career Technical Instructor01/11/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/10/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/06/2022ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/04/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal – 2022/2023 School Year01/03/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – 1st Grade01/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed MOID01/03/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional12/17/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program12/07/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional12/06/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Music/Band12/06/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 6 Hour12/06/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour12/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Athletic Director11/10/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour11/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour10/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/06/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR09/27/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional09/13/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/27/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple Locations

