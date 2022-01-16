Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many current job postings, click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Jan. 13, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/13/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2022/2023
|01/12/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Food Service/HVAC Mechanic
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal – 2022/2023 School Year
|01/11/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Career Technical Instructor
|01/11/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/10/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/06/2022
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/04/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal – 2022/2023 School Year
|01/03/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 1st Grade
|01/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed MOID
|01/03/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|12/17/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|After School Program
|12/07/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|12/06/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Music/Band
|12/06/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian – 6 Hour
|12/06/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|12/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Athletic Director
|11/10/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|11/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|10/21/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/06/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|09/27/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|09/15/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|09/13/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|08/27/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Apply
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.