Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has several job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on March 3, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher – Family & Consumer Science03/02/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – ESOL 50% 2023/202403/01/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher02/28/2023CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – PE 2023/202402/27/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist – 2023/202402/27/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR02/24/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Assistant Principal 2023/202402/23/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Physical Education02/23/2023CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Maintenance – Logistics02/22/2023ClassifiedMaintenanceApply
Teacher – 49% 2023-202402/22/2023CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA02/21/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Network Analyst02/21/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-202402/16/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 -202402/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Work Based Learning – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Music 2023 -202402/13/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Principal02/13/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian02/10/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Lead Custodian02/09/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR02/08/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball02/06/2023CoachingWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/PID02/06/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher02/06/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Drama02/03/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Coordinator – 21st Century Grant01/31/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)01/26/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023-202401/26/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK01/23/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK01/23/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Head Softball Coach01/20/2023CoachingLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour01/11/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Mechanic12/02/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional12/01/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed11/07/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist11/04/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply

