Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has several job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on March 3, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Teacher – Family & Consumer Science
|03/02/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – ESOL 50% 2023/2024
|03/01/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|02/28/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – PE 2023/2024
|02/27/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist – 2023/2024
|02/27/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|02/24/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal 2023/2024
|02/23/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Physical Education
|02/23/2023
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Maintenance – Logistics
|02/22/2023
|Classified
|Maintenance
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% 2023-2024
|02/22/2023
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA
|02/21/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Network Analyst
|02/21/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher – 2023-2024
|02/16/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 -2024
|02/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Work Based Learning – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Music 2023 -2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Principal
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian
|02/10/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Lead Custodian
|02/09/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|02/08/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball
|02/06/2023
|Coaching
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/PID
|02/06/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher
|02/06/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Drama
|02/03/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Coordinator – 21st Century Grant
|01/31/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023-2024
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|01/23/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|01/23/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Head Softball Coach
|01/20/2023
|Coaching
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|01/11/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|12/12/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Transportation Mechanic
|12/02/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|12/01/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|11/07/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|11/04/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
