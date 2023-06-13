Walton County School District is hiring

Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCPS Career website on June 12, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Teacher
|06/05/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Assistant Principal
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Paraprofessional
|06/01/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Food Service – 5 HR
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|04/26/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Food Service – 6 HR
|04/25/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Teacher – Math
|06/06/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Teacher – Spanish – 2023/2024
|05/24/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Teacher – Agriculture – 2023/2024
|05/05/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian
|06/07/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Speech Language Pathologist Assistant
|06/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|06/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Counselor
|06/02/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Assistant Principal
|05/31/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Paraprofessional
|05/04/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Teacher – 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-2024
|06/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Custodian – 49% – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (50%) – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Maintenance – Logistics
|06/06/2023
|Classified
|Maintenance
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|05/09/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – 1st Grade
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – 49%
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher 2023/2024
|06/12/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Substitute
|05/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Hospital Homebound Teacher
|04/17/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|21st Century After School Program
|12/12/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|06/07/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|After School Site Coordinator
|06/12/2023
|After school/Evening
|Walker Park Elementary School
