Walton County School District is hiring

06/13/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Walton County School District has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCPS Career website on June 12, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher06/05/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal05/10/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional06/01/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 HR05/02/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional04/26/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 HR04/25/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Math06/06/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish – 2023/202405/24/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/12/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Agriculture – 2023/202405/05/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian06/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/14/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist Assistant06/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional06/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Counselor06/02/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal05/31/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional05/04/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202406/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 49% – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (50%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 4 Hour05/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Maintenance – Logistics06/06/2023ClassifiedMaintenanceApply
Custodian – 8 Hour05/09/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202405/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 1st Grade04/27/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%03/10/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202405/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher 2023/202406/12/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Hospital Homebound Teacher04/17/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic06/07/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
After School Site Coordinator06/12/2023After school/EveningWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained06/01/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA – 2023/202406/02/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR 49%05/24/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2023/202405/16/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/MO – 2023-202405/09/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/202404/24/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202405/09/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed 2023/202403/16/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Remedial Reading06/05/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MOID) – 2023-202405/22/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MID) – 2023-202405/22/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-202405/03/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2023-202404/11/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply