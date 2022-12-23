Walton County School District is hiring in food services, nurse substitute, more…

The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Dec. 23, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%12/14/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian12/12/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Mechanic12/02/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional12/01/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian11/30/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%11/28/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist11/04/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5 HR10/17/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

