Walton County School District seeks bookkeeper, more…

The Walton County School District has several open job postings including for a transportation bookkeeper/payroll clerk and many more classified and certified jobs. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Dec. 17, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Transportation Bookkeeper/Payroll12/15/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Teacher12/08/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour12/05/2023ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
HVAC Technician12/04/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Custodian11/30/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/30/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Custodian11/29/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/202511/20/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK 49%11/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Secretary – Food Service11/06/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)10/12/2023ClassifiedTo be determined (Elementary)Apply
Teacher-Special Education Adaptive/Autism10/12/2023CertifiedTo be determined (Elementary)Apply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Educational Diagnostician – 49%10/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic09/28/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver09/11/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained08/31/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – (Any Core Subject)08/16/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

