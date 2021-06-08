Walton County School District seeks director of finance, bookkeeper, paraprofessionals, teachers, more..

06/08/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

The Walton County School District has many open job postings for classified, certified and administrative positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on June 8, 2021. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Teacher-Math06/08/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Bookkeeper06/07/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ESOL06/07/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I06/04/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Director of Finance06/03/2021District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Teacher-Social Studies06/02/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR06/01/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%05/27/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%05/27/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/26/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%05/26/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Secretary for Federal Programs05/26/2021ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/24/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional05/24/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Counselor05/24/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Remedial Education Program05/21/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Remedial Education Program05/21/2021CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Remedial Education Program05/21/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/21/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour05/20/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour05/20/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Principal05/13/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist05/12/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Special Education05/06/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/06/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/27/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/26/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher04/26/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Art04/18/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service-6 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/10/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Art02/17/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour02/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
After School Program01/13/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator01/11/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply