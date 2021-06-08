Walton County School District seeks director of finance, bookkeeper, paraprofessionals, teachers, more..

The Walton County School District has many open job postings for classified, certified and administrative positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on June 8, 2021. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Teacher-Math
|06/08/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|06/07/2021
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – ESOL
|06/07/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|06/04/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Director of Finance
|06/03/2021
|District Administrative
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher-Social Studies
|06/02/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|06/01/2021
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%
|05/27/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery 49%
|05/27/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Early Intervention Program (EIP) Teacher – 49%
|05/26/2021
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Secretary for Federal Programs
|05/26/2021
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/24/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|05/24/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Counselor
|05/24/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Remedial Education Program
|05/21/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Remedial Education Program
|05/21/2021
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Remedial Education Program
|05/21/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/21/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|05/20/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|05/20/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Principal
|05/13/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|05/12/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education
|05/06/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/06/2021
|Classified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/27/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Art
|04/18/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service-6 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|03/10/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|02/17/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|02/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|02/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|After School Program
|01/13/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program-Site Coordinator
|01/11/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.