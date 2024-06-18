Walton County School District seeks registrar for YMS, routing specialist in transportation and more

The Walton County School District has many openings in classified, certified, transportation, food services and substitute positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Registrar06/17/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Routing Specialist06/12/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher06/12/2024CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Marketing06/12/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher06/11/2024CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6HR06/10/2024ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program06/06/2024After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 4 Hours06/04/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education (Adapted)06/04/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hours06/04/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK06/03/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute Custodian06/03/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian06/03/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 4HR05/31/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MILD) – 2024/202505/31/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher05/30/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)05/30/2024ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist – 2024/202505/29/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Paraprofessional – Horizons – 2024/202505/28/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Technology Specialist05/24/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – 6HR05/17/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/15/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service05/15/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse05/15/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 6 Hours05/14/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MILD) – 2024/202505/13/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/08/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5HR05/07/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hours05/03/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Manufacturing – 2024/202504/29/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – 2024/202504/23/2024ClassifiedTo Be DeterminedApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One04/08/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed. (Light House Prog.) – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%03/22/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic03/21/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4 Hours03/20/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Driver02/28/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager01/17/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply

