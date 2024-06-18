Walton County School District seeks registrar for YMS, routing specialist in transportation and more

The Walton County School District has many openings in classified, certified, transportation, food services and substitute positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
|Registrar
|06/17/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Routing Specialist
|06/12/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Teacher
|06/12/2024
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher – Marketing
|06/12/2024
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Teacher
|06/11/2024
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Food Service – 6HR
|06/10/2024
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|21st Century After School Program
|06/06/2024
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|06/04/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Special Education (Adapted)
|06/04/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|06/04/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|06/03/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Substitute Custodian
|06/03/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Custodian
|06/03/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Custodian – 4HR
|05/31/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MILD) – 2024/2025
|05/31/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher
|05/30/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Registered Behavior Technician (RBT)
|05/30/2024
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|School Psychologist – 2024/2025
|05/29/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Paraprofessional – Horizons – 2024/2025
|05/28/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Technology Specialist
|05/24/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Food Service – 6HR
|05/17/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Substitute
|05/15/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Substitute – Food Service
|05/15/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Substitute – Nurse
|05/15/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|05/14/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MILD) – 2024/2025
|05/13/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/08/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Food Service – 5HR
|05/07/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|05/03/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Teacher – Manufacturing – 2024/2025
|04/29/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – 2024/2025
|04/23/2024
|Classified
|To Be Determined
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One
|04/08/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed. (Light House Prog.) – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|03/21/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|03/20/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Speech Language Pathologist
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Driver
|02/28/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|02/27/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|02/27/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|01/17/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
