Walton County School Districts shares some of its successes in 2022

As 2022 came to a close, Walton County School District shared a few of its successes achieved during the year, such as:
- WCSD’s graduation rate set a new record at 94.9% and all three high schools surpassed 93%
- The Board of Education was named an Exemplary School Board by GSBA for the sixth time
- WCSD was recognized with a GSBA Leading Edge Award for leading the way in school safety
- Carver Middle and Youth Middle Schools’ FFA programs were named Top 5 finalists for the National Middle School Model of Excellence award
- Several schools were named National BETA Schools of Merit and Distinction
- 133 students qualified for AP Scholar Awards
- 28 students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs
- WCSD students met or exceeded the state of Georgia in nearly all tested grade levels and subjects on Georgia Milestones
- Youth Elementary School Beta Club received one of 10 state School Bell Awards from the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals
- All three high school softball teams, WGHS volleyball and LHS flag football won region titles
- Multiple athletic teams made impressive runs in state competitions
- All three high school bands received Superior Ratings
Students return to school after the Christmas break for the second half of the 2022/23 School Year on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.
