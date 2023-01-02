Walton County School Districts shares some of its successes in 2022

As 2022 came to a close, Walton County School District shared a few of its successes achieved during the year, such as:

WCSD’s graduation rate set a new record at 94.9% and all three high schools surpassed 93%

The Board of Education was named an Exemplary School Board by GSBA for the sixth time

WCSD was recognized with a GSBA Leading Edge Award for leading the way in school safety

Carver Middle and Youth Middle Schools’ FFA programs were named Top 5 finalists for the National Middle School Model of Excellence award

Several schools were named National BETA Schools of Merit and Distinction

133 students qualified for AP Scholar Awards

28 students earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs

WCSD students met or exceeded the state of Georgia in nearly all tested grade levels and subjects on Georgia Milestones

Youth Elementary School Beta Club received one of 10 state School Bell Awards from the Georgia Association of Elementary School Principals

All three high school softball teams, WGHS volleyball and LHS flag football won region titles

Multiple athletic teams made impressive runs in state competitions

All three high school bands received Superior Ratings

Students return to school after the Christmas break for the second half of the 2022/23 School Year on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2023.