Walton County Schools District is hiring

11/01/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

The Walton County Schools District has many open job postings, including for an accounts payable clerk, paraprofessional, custodian and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Accounts Payable Clerk10/28/2022ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Paraprofessional10/26/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian10/26/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour10/26/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 HR10/17/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – PE10/17/2022CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian10/07/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour10/05/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies09/29/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/28/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR08/30/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Title I Teacher – 49%08/25/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist06/08/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program06/08/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

