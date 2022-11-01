Walton County Schools District is hiring

The Walton County Schools District has many open job postings, including for an accounts payable clerk, paraprofessional, custodian and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Oct. 29, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Accounts Payable Clerk
|10/28/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Paraprofessional
|10/26/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Custodian
|10/26/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|10/26/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Food Service – 5 HR
|10/17/2022
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher – PE
|10/17/2022
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Custodian
|10/07/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|10/05/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher – Social Studies
|09/29/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|09/28/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|08/30/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Title I Teacher – 49%
|08/25/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Speech Language Pathologist
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|After School Program
|06/08/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
