Walton County Schools has multiple open job postings for certified and classified positions

Walton County School District has many current open job postings for both certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: Please note these job postings were found on the WCSD career website on April 10, 2021. They could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Counselor04/02/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian04/01/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
JROTC-Non-Commission Officer04/01/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Math04/01/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA04/01/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service-6 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/01/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Director-Title I/Distance Learning03/31/2021CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Counselor03/31/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour03/30/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/30/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/30/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/30/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/25/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour03/22/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Audio Video Film and Technology03/22/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour03/15/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA03/12/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-Social Studies03/12/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-PE/Health03/11/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/10/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball03/10/2021CoachingMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Counselor03/05/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Math (21-22)02/25/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour02/24/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour02/17/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/17/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour02/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
After School Program01/13/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator01/11/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

