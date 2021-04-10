Walton County Schools has multiple open job postings for certified and classified positions

Walton County School District has many current open job postings for both certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Counselor
|04/02/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|JROTC-Non-Commission Officer
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Math
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service-6 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Director-Title I/Distance Learning
|03/31/2021
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Counselor
|03/31/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|03/30/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/30/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/30/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/30/2021
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/25/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|03/22/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Audio Video Film and Technology
|03/22/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|03/15/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|03/12/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Social Studies
|03/12/2021
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher-PE/Health
|03/11/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|03/10/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball
|03/10/2021
|Coaching
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Counselor
|03/05/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Math (21-22)
|02/25/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|02/24/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|02/17/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|02/17/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|02/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|02/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|After School Program
|01/13/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program-Site Coordinator
|01/11/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
