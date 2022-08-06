Walton County Schools has several new open job postings

Walton County School District has several new open job postings, including classified, certified and after school positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 6, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Food Service – 6 HR08/05/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Nurse08/05/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/05/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour08/05/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian08/03/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 HR08/02/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Graduation Coach – High School (49%)08/02/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional07/29/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher07/29/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher07/28/2022CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/28/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR07/27/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional07/27/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Hospital Homebound Teacher07/26/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 49%07/25/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/21/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 607/15/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist06/08/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)06/08/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
After School Program06/08/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service/HVAC Technician06/08/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed06/08/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver06/08/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional06/01/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/11/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/24/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply

