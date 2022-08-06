Walton County Schools has several new open job postings

Walton County School District has several new open job postings, including classified, certified and after school positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 6, 2022. Please note a post could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Food Service – 6 HR
|08/05/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Nurse
|08/05/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|08/05/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|08/05/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 HR
|08/02/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Graduation Coach – High School (49%)
|08/02/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|07/29/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|07/29/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|07/28/2022
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|07/28/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|07/27/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|07/27/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Hospital Homebound Teacher
|07/26/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|07/25/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|07/21/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6
|07/15/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/08/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|06/08/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|06/08/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|06/08/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|06/01/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/11/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/24/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.