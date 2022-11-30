Walton County Schools has several open job postings

Walton County School District is hiring for classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor's Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Nov. 29, 2022.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%11/28/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained11/10/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist11/04/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour10/26/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 HR10/17/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – PE10/17/2022CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour10/05/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Title I Teacher – 49%08/25/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
After School Program06/08/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

