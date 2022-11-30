Walton County Schools has several open job postings

Walton County School District is hiring for classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor's Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD Career website on Nov. 29, 2022.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|11/28/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|11/10/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|11/04/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|10/26/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 HR
|10/17/2022
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – PE
|10/17/2022
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|10/05/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Title I Teacher – 49%
|08/25/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/08/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
