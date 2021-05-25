Walton County Schools have several current job postings

05/24/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

The Walton County School District have several current certified and classified job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Teacher05/21/2021CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/21/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour05/20/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour05/20/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
HVAC Technician05/19/2021ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Teacher-Math05/17/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Instructional Coach05/17/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Math05/14/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/14/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher05/13/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Principal05/13/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher05/13/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Media Specialist05/13/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist05/12/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Math05/12/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA05/12/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Engineering/Manufacturing05/11/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Student Engagement Specialist05/11/2021District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Teacher-Music/Band05/10/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Science05/06/2021CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Coach-Head Wrestling05/06/2021CoachingLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education05/06/2021CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/06/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/06/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Special Education Vocational Training Teacher05/05/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – EBD Special Ed05/04/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator05/03/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/27/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/27/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Social Studies04/26/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/26/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher04/26/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist04/20/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/20/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Art04/18/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Counselor04/02/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer04/01/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA04/01/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service-6 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/10/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball03/10/2021CoachingMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/17/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour02/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
After School Program01/13/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator01/11/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply