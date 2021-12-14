Walton County Schools hiring for after school program, more..

12/14/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

The Walton County School District has many current job postings, including multiple locations seeking support staff for the after school program. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Dec. 14, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

After School Program12/07/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 4 Hour12/06/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional12/06/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Music/Band12/06/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 6 Hour12/06/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Nurse12/03/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour12/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Art11/30/2021CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour11/19/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator11/17/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Athletic Director11/10/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour11/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour10/21/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/06/2021CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR09/27/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian- 8 Hour09/15/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional09/13/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian09/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed09/07/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour08/30/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional08/27/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple Locations

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply