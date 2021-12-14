Walton County Schools hiring for after school program, more..

The Walton County School District has many current job postings, including multiple locations seeking support staff for the after school program. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Dec. 14, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|After School Program
|12/07/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|12/06/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Paraprofessional
|12/06/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Teacher-Music/Band
|12/06/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Custodian – 6 Hour
|12/06/2021
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Nurse
|12/03/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|12/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Teacher – Art
|11/30/2021
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|11/19/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator
|11/17/2021
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Athletic Director
|11/10/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|11/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|11/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|10/21/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/06/2021
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|09/27/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian- 8 Hour
|09/15/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Paraprofessional
|09/13/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Custodian
|09/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|09/07/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|08/30/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Paraprofessional
|08/27/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Transportation Mechanic
|07/28/2021
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Grounds Worker
|06/15/2021
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|06/04/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
