Walton County Schools hiring teachers, special ed coordinator, bus drivers, in food service and more

03/09/2024 Sharon Swanepoel

Walton County School Systems has many current open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on March 9, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher – Social Studies – 2024/202503/06/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA/SS (Gifted) – 2024/202503/06/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies – 2024/202503/06/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Science – 2024/202503/06/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA/SS – 2024/202503/06/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – History (AP) – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Science – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Coordinator – Special Education – 2024/202503/05/2024District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Substitute03/01/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5HR03/01/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained03/01/2024ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager03/01/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager03/01/2024ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR03/01/2024ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained 2024/202503/01/2024ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Career Technical Instructor – 2024/202502/29/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Bus Driver02/28/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Grounds Worker02/21/2024MaintenanceBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Teacher – Entrepreneurship – 2024/202502/16/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Computer Science – 2024/202502/16/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Title I Tutor02/16/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/15/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hours02/15/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Principal – 2024/202502/14/2024CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ESOL – 2024/202502/14/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Media Specialist – 2024/202502/14/2024CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MID – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Audio Visual & Film – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Technology Integration Specialist – 2024/202502/08/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Counselor – 2024/202502/07/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional01/26/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hours01/26/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Executive Assistant – Superintendent01/22/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Director of Communications01/22/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager01/17/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)01/16/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Food Service12/18/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/30/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK11/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

