Walton County Schools hiring tutors, paraprofessionals, food service personnel, more..

08/24/2021 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Sports 0

Walton County School District has several open job postings, including for tutors, paraprofessionals, food service personnel and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Aug. 24, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional08/23/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Pre-K08/23/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour08/23/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian-4 Hour08/16/2021ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service- 6 Hour08/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Receptionist08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic07/28/2021TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher – Art06/22/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Grounds Worker06/15/2021MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Plumber06/15/2021MaintenanceMaintenanceApply
After School Program06/15/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5 Hour06/08/2021ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I06/04/2021ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer06/04/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

