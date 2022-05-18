Walton County Schools is hiring

05/18/2022 Sharon Swanepoel Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Walton County School District has many current open job postings in certified as well as classified postings as well as after-school and in transportation. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on on May 17, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher-Special Education/IR05/17/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator05/17/2022ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Grades 3-505/17/2022CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Art05/17/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/13/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR05/13/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/13/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR05/12/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID05/11/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – LA/French05/10/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed Pre K05/10/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher05/10/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour05/06/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher05/06/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies05/05/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Secretary – Food Service05/05/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/05/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/04/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Instructional Coach05/03/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Drama05/02/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/29/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA04/29/2022CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education EBD04/28/2022CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/26/2022ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Credit Recovery (49%)04/25/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Band04/19/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher04/18/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/18/2022CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/11/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/11/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/24/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/23/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/22/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed03/21/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Receptionist -2022-202303/14/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 4 Hour03/10/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR03/08/2022CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour02/28/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher02/18/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 2022-202302/07/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour01/27/2022ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed01/21/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle School
Food Service/HVAC Technician01/12/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
After School Program12/07/2021After SchoolMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-After School Program08/23/2021After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/02/2021ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply

