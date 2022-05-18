Walton County Schools is hiring

Walton County School District has many current open job postings in certified as well as classified postings as well as after-school and in transportation. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on on May 17, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|05/17/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator
|05/17/2022
|Classified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Grades 3-5
|05/17/2022
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|05/17/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/13/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|05/13/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/13/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|05/12/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID
|05/11/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – LA/French
|05/10/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed Pre K
|05/10/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/10/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|05/06/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/06/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies
|05/05/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Secretary – Food Service
|05/05/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/05/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/04/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Instructional Coach
|05/03/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Drama
|05/02/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/29/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – ELA
|04/29/2022
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education EBD
|04/28/2022
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/26/2022
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Credit Recovery (49%)
|04/25/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Band
|04/19/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/18/2022
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/11/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/11/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/24/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|03/23/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/22/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|03/21/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Receptionist -2022-2023
|03/14/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|03/10/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|03/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|02/28/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher
|02/18/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2022-2023
|02/07/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|01/27/2022
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|01/21/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|01/12/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|After School Program
|12/07/2021
|After School
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-After School Program
|08/23/2021
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/02/2021
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.