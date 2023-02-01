Walton County Schools is hiring

The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Coordinator – 21st Century Grant01/31/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)01/26/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023-202401/26/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK01/23/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK01/23/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Head Softball Coach01/20/2023CoachingLoganville High SchoolApply
Environmental Supervisor01/17/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 4 Hour01/11/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 4 HR01/05/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Mechanic12/02/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional12/01/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian11/30/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed11/07/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist11/04/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5 HR10/17/2022ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary School

