Walton County Schools is hiring

The Walton County School District has several open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editors Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 31, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Coordinator – 21st Century Grant
|01/31/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted)
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023-2024
|01/26/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|01/23/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|01/23/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Head Softball Coach
|01/20/2023
|Coaching
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Environmental Supervisor
|01/17/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|01/11/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 HR
|01/05/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|12/12/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Transportation Mechanic
|12/02/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|12/01/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|11/30/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|11/07/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|11/04/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 HR
|10/17/2022
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
