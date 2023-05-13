Walton County Schools is hiring

05/13/2023 Sharon Swanepoel

Walton County School District has many open job postings in classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County School District on May 13, 2023. Please note these job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Custodian – 4 Hour05/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional05/12/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Science – 2023/202405/12/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/12/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6HR05/11/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Instructional Coach05/10/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal05/10/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Principal05/10/2023CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Principal05/10/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish – 2023/202405/10/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023/202405/10/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/MO – 2023-202405/09/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/MOID05/09/2023CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour05/09/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202405/09/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023 – 202405/08/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2023/202405/05/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies – 2023-202405/05/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Agriculture – 2023/202405/05/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Transportation Mechanic05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/04/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional05/04/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/04/2023ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-202405/03/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK05/03/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS – Behavior Specialist05/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Teacher (Adapted) – 2023-202405/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202405/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202405/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 HR05/02/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One04/27/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2023/202404/27/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – 1st Grade04/27/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional04/26/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Adapted Physical Education Teacher – 2023/202404/25/2023CertifiedDistrict WideApply
Food Service – 6 HR04/25/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/202404/24/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Band Director04/24/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Marketing – 2023/202404/20/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Custodian04/20/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted) – 2023/202404/18/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Hospital Homebound Teacher04/17/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-202404/11/2023CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – Math – 2023-202404/11/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish – 2023/202404/11/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math (Remediation) – 2023/202404/11/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math (Gifted) – 2023/202404/11/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – EIP 2023/202404/10/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math (49%) 2023-202403/30/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Science (49%) 2023-202403/30/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher -PE 2023/202403/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed-MID – 2023-202403/23/2023ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-202403/22/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – 2023/202403/21/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/17/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed 2023/202403/16/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – 2023/202403/14/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/14/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%03/10/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math- 2023-202403/07/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% 2023/202403/03/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Maintenance – Logistics02/22/2023ClassifiedMaintenanceApply
Teacher – 2023 -202402/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 202402/07/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher 2023/202402/06/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Coordinator – 21st Century Grant01/31/2023ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager12/20/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Student Support Paraprofessional10/04/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

