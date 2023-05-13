Walton County Schools is hiring

Walton County School District has many open job postings in classified and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County School District on May 13, 2023. Please note these job postings could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Science – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6HR
|05/11/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Instructional Coach
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Principal
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Principal
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Spanish – 2023/2024
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023/2024
|05/10/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/MO – 2023-2024
|05/09/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/MOID
|05/09/2023
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|05/09/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-2024
|05/09/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 – 2024
|05/08/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2023/2024
|05/05/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies – 2023-2024
|05/05/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Agriculture – 2023/2024
|05/05/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Transportation Mechanic
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|05/04/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|05/04/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/04/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-2024
|05/03/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS – Behavior Specialist
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Teacher (Adapted) – 2023-2024
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-2024
|05/03/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 HR
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One
|04/27/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2023/2024
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 1st Grade
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|04/26/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Adapted Physical Education Teacher – 2023/2024
|04/25/2023
|Certified
|District Wide
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 HR
|04/25/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/2024
|04/24/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Band Director
|04/24/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Marketing – 2023/2024
|04/20/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Custodian
|04/20/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Social Studies (Gifted) – 2023/2024
|04/18/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Hospital Homebound Teacher
|04/17/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math – 2023-2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Spanish – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math (Remediation) – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math (Gifted) – 2023/2024
|04/11/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – EIP 2023/2024
|04/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math (49%) 2023-2024
|03/30/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Science (49%) 2023-2024
|03/30/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher -PE 2023/2024
|03/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed-MID – 2023-2024
|03/23/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-2024
|03/22/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023/2024
|03/21/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/17/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed 2023/2024
|03/16/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|03/14/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/2024
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|03/10/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Math- 2023-2024
|03/07/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49% 2023/2024
|03/03/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Maintenance – Logistics
|02/22/2023
|Classified
|Maintenance
|Apply
|Teacher – 2023 -2024
|02/14/2023
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – 4th Grade 2023 – 2024
|02/07/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher 2023/2024
|02/06/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Coordinator – 21st Century Grant
|01/31/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|12/20/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|12/12/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program
|11/01/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|10/04/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
