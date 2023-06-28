Walton County Schools is hiring

06/28/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

Walton County School District is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on June 27, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher – Social Studies06/27/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – PreK06/26/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR06/26/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Transportation Specialist06/26/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Paraprofessional06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% – CTAE06/23/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% – Social Studies06/23/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% – ELA06/23/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% – Science06/23/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – 49% – Math06/23/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Nurse06/23/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR 49%06/23/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/202406/23/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202406/23/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – ELA06/15/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR06/14/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Assistant Principal06/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional06/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
After School Site Coordinator06/12/2023After school/EveningWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher 2023/202406/12/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic06/07/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Custodian06/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Math06/06/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Maintenance – Logistics06/06/2023ClassifiedMaintenanceApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained06/01/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Spanish – 2023/202405/24/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 49% – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/12/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour05/09/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MIMO) – 2023-202405/03/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional – 2023-202405/03/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional04/26/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Hospital Homebound Teacher04/17/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Math – 2023-202404/11/2023CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional03/14/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
21st Century After School Program12/12/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply