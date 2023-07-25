Walton County Schools is hiring

Walton County School System has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on July 25, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Food Service – 5 HR07/24/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour07/21/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I07/20/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour07/20/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour07/20/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Nurse07/14/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Math 49%07/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian – 8 Hour07/05/2023ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
School Psychologist07/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed/SpIn – 2023-202406/29/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Social Studies06/27/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – PreK06/26/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR06/26/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Transportation Specialist06/26/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Paraprofessional06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/202406/23/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Custodian06/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 49% – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed05/12/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional04/26/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49% 2023/202403/14/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
High School Student Tutor-21st Century After School Program11/01/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply

