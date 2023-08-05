Walton County Schools is hiring

Walton County School District has several open job postings in classified, certified, maintenance, substitute and in after school hours. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 3, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Paraprofessional – ECE (4 Hours)
|08/03/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Food Service – 6HR
|07/28/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|07/28/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Maintenance
|07/27/2023
|Maintenance
|Board of Education – Annex
|Paraprofessional
|07/25/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|07/21/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|07/20/2023
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|07/17/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Teacher – Math 49%
|07/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Custodian
|07/11/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|School Psychologist
|07/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Special Education Transportation Specialist
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Transportation
|Paraprofessional
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/2024
|06/23/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Custodian
|06/07/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Substitute
|05/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Bus Driver
|05/05/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher – 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|04/26/2023
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|School Psychologist
|01/02/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
