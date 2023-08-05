Walton County Schools is hiring

Walton County School District has several open job postings in classified, certified, maintenance, substitute and in after school hours. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 3, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Paraprofessional – ECE (4 Hours)08/03/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6HR07/28/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR07/28/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Maintenance07/27/2023MaintenanceBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Paraprofessional07/25/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour07/21/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour07/20/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Math 49%07/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian07/11/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist07/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Transportation Specialist06/26/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Paraprofessional06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (PID) – 2023/202406/23/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Custodian06/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver05/05/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional04/26/2023ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
School Psychologist01/02/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

