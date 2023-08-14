Walton County Schools is hiring

The Walton County School District is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link to for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 14, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Food Service – 6 Hour08/08/2023ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained08/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed08/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian08/07/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
School Psychologist08/03/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR07/28/2023CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Maintenance07/27/2023MaintenanceBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Food Service – 4 Hour07/21/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Early Childhood Education (Part Time)07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Custodian07/11/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Transportation Specialist06/26/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Custodian06/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/202405/12/2023ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/202405/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

