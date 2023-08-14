Walton County Schools is hiring

The Walton County School District is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link to for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Aug. 14, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|08/08/2023
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|08/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|08/07/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|08/07/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|08/03/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|07/28/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Maintenance
|07/27/2023
|Maintenance
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|07/21/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Early Childhood Education (Part Time)
|07/17/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Custodian
|07/11/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Special Education Transportation Specialist
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Transportation
|Apply
|Custodian
|06/07/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator (49%) – 2023/2024
|05/12/2023
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager – 2023/2024
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.