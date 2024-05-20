Walton County Schools is hiring certified and classified positions, including bookkeeper for LHS

The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on May 19, 2024. Please note that a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Autism
|05/17/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6HR
|05/17/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/17/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|05/16/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|05/16/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|05/16/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Instructional Coach – 2024/2025
|05/15/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/15/2024
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal
|05/15/2024
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal
|05/15/2024
|Certified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Assistant Principal – 2024/2025
|05/15/2024
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|05/14/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Receptionist
|05/14/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Systems Analyst
|05/13/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MILD) – 2024/2025
|05/13/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|PBS Paraprofessional – 2024/2025
|05/13/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Agriculture – 2024/2025
|05/09/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/08/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|05/08/2024
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|05/07/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|05/07/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|05/06/2024
|Certified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|05/03/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/SDD
|05/02/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Secretary – 2024/2025
|04/30/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Secretary – 2024/2025
|04/30/2024
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Coach – Head Girls Basketball Coach – 2024/2025
|04/30/2024
|Coaching
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Manufacturing – 2024/2025
|04/29/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Custodian – 6HR
|04/24/2024
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – 2024/2025
|04/23/2024
|Classified
|To Be Determined
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/22/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed (SPIN) – 2024/2025
|04/19/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2024/2025
|04/18/2024
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hours
|04/10/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One
|04/08/2024
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|03/25/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed. (Light House Prog.) – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/2025
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%
|03/22/2024
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|03/21/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hours
|03/20/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|School Psychologist – 2024/2025
|03/18/2024
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/14/2024
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|03/06/2024
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – 2024/2025
|03/05/2024
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|03/01/2024
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|03/01/2024
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|03/01/2024
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|02/28/2024
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|02/27/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|02/27/2024
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|01/17/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|12/18/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|11/30/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.