Walton County Schools is hiring certified and classified positions, including bookkeeper for LHS

05/20/2024 Sharon Swanepoel Business, Business, Government, Government, Schools, Schools 0

The Walton County School District has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on May 19, 2024. Please note that a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Paraprofessional – Special Education Autism05/17/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6HR05/17/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher05/17/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Bookkeeper05/16/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained05/16/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK05/16/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Instructional Coach – 2024/202505/15/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher05/15/2024CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal05/15/2024CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal05/15/2024CertifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Assistant Principal – 2024/202505/15/2024CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hours05/14/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Receptionist05/14/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Systems Analyst05/13/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (MILD) – 2024/202505/13/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
PBS Paraprofessional – 2024/202505/13/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Agriculture – 2024/202505/09/2024CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/08/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR05/08/2024ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional05/07/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 5HR05/07/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher05/06/2024CertifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hours05/03/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/SDD05/02/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Secretary – 2024/202504/30/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Secretary – 2024/202504/30/2024ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Coach – Head Girls Basketball Coach – 2024/202504/30/2024CoachingMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Manufacturing – 2024/202504/29/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Custodian – 6HR04/24/2024ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Registered Behavior Technician (RBT) – 2024/202504/23/2024ClassifiedTo Be DeterminedApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/22/2024ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed (SPIN) – 2024/202504/19/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 2024/202504/18/2024CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hours04/10/2024ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed One to One04/08/2024ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained03/25/2024ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed. (Light House Prog.) – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education/IR – 2024/202503/22/2024CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR – 49%03/22/2024CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic03/21/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4 Hours03/20/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
School Psychologist – 2024/202503/18/2024CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/14/2024CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist03/06/2024CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 2024/202503/05/2024CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute03/01/2024SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5HR03/01/2024ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4HR03/01/2024ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Driver02/28/2024TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager02/27/2024ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager01/17/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service12/18/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/30/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply