Walton County Schools is hiring hospital/homebound teacher, food equipment/hvac tech, more….

The Walton County School district has open job postings in a variety of certified, classified, after school and transportation positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on July 27, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Hospital Homebound Teacher
|07/26/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|07/25/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|07/19/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|07/18/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6
|07/15/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|07/07/2022
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4
|06/30/2022
|Classified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|Teacher – EIP
|06/15/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville High School
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/08/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service/HVAC Technician
|06/08/2022
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|06/08/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|06/08/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Custodian – 6 HR
|06/01/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|06/01/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher – Credit Recovery (49%)
|04/25/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/11/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|03/24/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|02/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.