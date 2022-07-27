Walton County Schools is hiring hospital/homebound teacher, food equipment/hvac tech, more….

The Walton County School district has open job postings in a variety of certified, classified, after school and transportation positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the website on July 27, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Hospital Homebound Teacher07/26/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – 49%07/25/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/19/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed07/18/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 607/15/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional07/07/2022ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 406/30/2022ClassifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
Teacher – EIP06/15/2022CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist06/08/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-Credit Recovery (49%)06/08/2022CertifiedLoganville High SchoolApply
After School Program06/08/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service/HVAC Technician06/08/2022ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed06/08/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver06/08/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Custodian – 6 HR06/01/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional06/01/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher – Credit Recovery (49%)04/25/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/11/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour03/24/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I02/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply

