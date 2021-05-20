Walton County schools named amongst top high schools in nation

(Monroe, Ga.) — Loganville High School, Monroe Area High School and Walnut Grove High School have all been named amongst the top high schools in the nation by U.S. News and World Report.



“Along with record-breaking graduation rates, positive school climates and state assessment growth, this recognition affirms that Walton County’s high schools are competitive across the state and nation,” Superintendent Nathan Franklin said in a press release. “In their pursuit of excellence, our schools have demonstrated exceptional growth and continue to excel at the highest levels while preparing students for success after high school. I congratulate our administrators, teachers and students on this well-deserved honor.”



Out of over 24,000 high schools, Monroe Area, Loganville and Walnut Grove High Schools ranked in the top 36% nationwide and top 24% in Georgia, individually reaching as high as 13% in the nation and 9% in the state.



U.S. News and World Report reviewed data from approximately 24,000 public high schools across the nation and then ranked them according to six indicators. The six rating indicators are college readiness (30%), math and reading proficiency (20%), math and reading performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%), college curriculum breadth (10%) and graduation rate (10%).



