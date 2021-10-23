Walton County Schools positive COVID-19 cases down to just 10 the week students return to classes

Walton County School District released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week in which students return to class with just 10 individuals testing positive for COVID-19. Ten days prior, for the week before fall break, for there week of of Oct. 1 – 7, there were 23 cases district wide, which represented .14 % of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). For the period of October 18 – 21, there were the 10 positive cases representing .06 % of the total population. Many of the schools had no cases whatsoever and the others reported just one or two.

Below is the report for the week Oct. 18 – 21, 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.