Walton County Schools positive COVID-19 cases drop to just 23 district-wide prior to fall break

Walton County School District released the report of the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the week prior to fall break and it is clear that cases have continued to drop week over week. Two weeks prior, for the week of 17 – 23, 2021, there were 46 cases district wide, which represented .28 % of the 16,212 individuals in the district. (Note this is total school population, including students). For the week of October 1 – 7, there was half that number at 23 cases representing .14 % of the total populations.

Below is the report for the week Oct. 1 – 7, 2021. All reports can be accessed at convenience online at https://wcsd.info/COVIDData.