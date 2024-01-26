Walton County Schools seeks a chief financial officer, executive assistant superintendent, more…

The Walton County School District is seeking several key positions as well as many other classified, coaching and certified positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD career website on Jan. 26, 2023. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Paraprofessional
|01/24/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Chief Financial Officer
|01/22/2024
|District Administrative
|Board of Education
|Executive Assistant – Superintendent
|01/22/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Assistant Superintendent – Teaching and Learning
|01/22/2024
|District Administrative
|Board of Education
|Director of Communications
|01/22/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball – 2024/2025
|01/18/2024
|Coaching
|Walnut Grove High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|01/17/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
|01/16/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Bookkeeper
|01/08/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Substitute – Food Service
|12/18/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Food Service – 5HR
|12/18/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|12/05/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|11/30/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/2025
|11/20/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|11/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Secretary – Food Service
|11/06/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)
|10/12/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|10/03/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/03/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|09/28/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Food Service – 4HR
|09/27/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Bus Driver
|09/11/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|08/31/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Teacher – (Any Core Subject)
|08/16/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Teacher – Gifted 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
