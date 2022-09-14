Walton County Schools seeks bookkeeper, custodian, food service employee, more…

The Walton County School District is hiring for teachers, custodian, bookkeeper, food service employees and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 13, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Teacher – Science (Gifted)09/08/2022CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour09/07/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour09/07/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Bookkeeper08/31/2022ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR08/30/2022CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – January 202308/29/2022CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Title I08/26/2022ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Title I Teacher – 49%08/25/2022CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – 6 Hour08/18/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed08/16/2022ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Custodian – 4 Hour08/16/2022ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Custodian08/15/2022ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Maintenance08/12/2022MaintenanceBuildings & GroundsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver08/11/2022TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional08/05/2022ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour08/05/2022ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Custodian08/03/2022ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK08/03/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK08/03/2022CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Hospital Homebound Teacher07/26/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist06/08/2022CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program06/08/2022After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute05/02/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Paraprofessional – Title I04/22/2022ClassifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply

