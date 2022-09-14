Walton County Schools seeks bookkeeper, custodian, food service employee, more…

The Walton County School District is hiring for teachers, custodian, bookkeeper, food service employees and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 13, 2022. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Teacher – Science (Gifted)
|09/08/2022
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|09/07/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|09/07/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|08/31/2022
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|08/30/2022
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – January 2023
|08/29/2022
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|08/26/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Title I Teacher – 49%
|08/25/2022
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|08/18/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|08/16/2022
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Custodian – 4 Hour
|08/16/2022
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian
|08/15/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Maintenance
|08/12/2022
|Maintenance
|Buildings & Grounds
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|08/11/2022
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|08/05/2022
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|08/05/2022
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Custodian
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed PreK
|08/03/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|08/03/2022
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Hospital Homebound Teacher
|07/26/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|06/08/2022
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program
|06/08/2022
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/02/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Title I
|04/22/2022
|Classified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.