Walton County Schools seeks bookkeeper for YES, part-time parapro for MAHS, more..

The Walton County School System seeks a bookkeeper for Youth Elementary School and a part-time paraprofessional for the Horizons Transition Program for Monroe Area High School. There are also several other open job postings on positions currently available. Click or tap on the relevant links for more information and to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSS career website on Jan. 13, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Bookkeeper
|01/08/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)
|01/08/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Custodian
|01/03/2024
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|01/02/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|12/18/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|12/18/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Bookkeeper/Payroll
|12/15/2023
|Classified
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|12/05/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|11/30/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/2025
|11/20/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|11/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Secretary – Food Service
|11/06/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)
|10/12/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education Adaptive/Autism
|10/12/2023
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|10/03/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/03/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|09/28/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|09/27/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|09/11/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|08/31/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – (Any Core Subject)
|08/16/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Gifted 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
