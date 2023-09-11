Walton County Schools seeks bus driver, custodian, food services, more…

Walton County School District is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Sept. 11, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Bus Driver
|09/11/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|09/07/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|09/06/2023
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|08/31/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Support Paraprofessional
|08/30/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian
|08/30/2023
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional
|08/25/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – (Any Core Subject)
|08/16/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|08/07/2023
|Classified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|08/03/2023
|Certified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)
|07/17/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute
|05/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-2024
|02/13/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|01/10/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.