Walton County Schools seeks bus driver, custodian, food services, more…

Walton County School District is hiring. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Sept. 11, 2023. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Bus Driver09/11/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Custodian – 8 Hour09/07/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour09/06/2023ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained08/31/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Student Support Paraprofessional08/30/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian08/30/2023ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
GNETS Special Education Paraprofessional08/25/2023CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – (Any Core Subject)08/16/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed08/07/2023ClassifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist08/03/2023CertifiedBoard of EducationApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)07/17/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute05/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 2023-202402/13/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Food Service01/10/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

