Walton County Schools seeks director of communications, girls varsity basketball coach, more…

Walton County School Districts seeks a director of communications as well as many other open jobs. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD on Jan. 22, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
|Assistant Superintendent – Teaching and Learning
|01/22/2024
|District Administrative
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Director of Communications
|01/22/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball – 2024/2025
|01/18/2024
|Coaching
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|01/17/2024
|Classified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)
|01/16/2024
|Classified
|Board of Education
|Apply
|Bookkeeper
|01/08/2024
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)
|01/08/2024
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Substitute – Food Service
|12/18/2023
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – 5HR
|12/18/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Transportation Bookkeeper/Payroll
|12/15/2023
|Classified
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 6 Hour
|12/05/2023
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 4 Hour
|11/30/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/2025
|11/20/2023
|Certified
|Walnut Grove High School
|Apply
|Teacher – Special Education PreK
|11/07/2023
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Secretary – Food Service
|11/06/2023
|Classified
|Board of Education – Annex
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)
|10/12/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist – 49%
|10/03/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Speech Language Pathologist
|10/03/2023
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Transportation Diesel Mechanic
|09/28/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Food Service – 4HR
|09/27/2023
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|09/11/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained
|08/31/2023
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – (Any Core Subject)
|08/16/2023
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|08/03/2023
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|21st Century After School Program
|07/11/2023
|After school/Evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|06/26/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – Assistant Manager
|05/02/2023
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher – Gifted 49%
|04/27/2023
|Certified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%
|03/14/2023
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Substitute – Nurse
|12/22/2022
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.