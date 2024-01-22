Walton County Schools seeks director of communications, girls varsity basketball coach, more…

Walton County School Districts seeks a director of communications as well as many other open jobs. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD on Jan. 22, 2024. Please note a job posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.

Assistant Superintendent – Teaching and Learning01/22/2024District AdministrativeBoard of EducationApply
Director of Communications01/22/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Coach – Varsity Girls Basketball – 2024/202501/18/2024CoachingWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager01/17/2024ClassifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA)01/16/2024ClassifiedBoard of EducationApply
Bookkeeper01/08/2024ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Horizons Transition Program (Part Time)01/08/2024ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Substitute – Food Service12/18/2023SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – 5HR12/18/2023ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Transportation Bookkeeper/Payroll12/15/2023ClassifiedTransportationApply
Food Service – 6 Hour12/05/2023ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 4 Hour11/30/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
CTAE Construction Teacher – 2024/202511/20/2023CertifiedWalnut Grove High SchoolApply
Teacher – Special Education PreK11/07/2023CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Secretary – Food Service11/06/2023ClassifiedBoard of Education – AnnexApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained (Autism)10/12/2023ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Speech Language Pathologist – 49%10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Speech Language Pathologist10/03/2023CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Transportation Diesel Mechanic09/28/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Food Service – 4HR09/27/2023ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Bus Driver09/11/2023TransportationTransportationApply
Paraprofessional – Special Education Self Contained08/31/2023ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – (Any Core Subject)08/16/2023CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed08/03/2023TransportationTransportationApply
21st Century After School Program07/11/2023After school/EveningMultiple LocationsApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager06/26/2023ClassifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – Assistant Manager05/02/2023ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher – Gifted 49%04/27/2023CertifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR -49%03/14/2023CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Substitute – Nurse12/22/2022SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

