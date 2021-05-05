Walton County Schools seeks Student Success Alliance site coordinator, receptionists, more..

The Walton County School system seeks a Student Success Alliance site coordinator, receptionists and many other employees to fill certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant page for more information or to apply.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County Career website on May 5, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Job TitlePosting DateTypeLocation
Teacher-Math05/05/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher – EBD Special Education05/04/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – EBD Special Ed05/04/2021ClassifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator05/03/2021ClassifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist04/29/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher-ELA04/29/2021CertifiedYouth Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/27/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/27/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA04/27/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Social Studies04/26/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-Special Education/IR04/26/2021CertifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Food Service- 5 Hour04/26/2021ClassifiedCarver Middle SchoolApply
Teacher04/26/2021CertifiedHarmony Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist04/23/2021ClassifiedSharon Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional – Special Ed04/22/2021ClassifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Receptionist04/20/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Paraprofessional04/20/2021ClassifiedAtha Road Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher-Art04/18/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour04/16/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Counselor04/02/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
JROTC-Commissioned Officer04/01/2021CertifiedMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Teacher-ELA04/01/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service-6 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Food Service – 5 Hour04/01/2021ClassifiedYouth Elementary SchoolApply
School Psychologist04/01/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedWalnut Grove Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedWalker Park Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Teacher03/24/2021CertifiedBay Creek Elementary SchoolApply
Special Education Instructional Specialist03/10/2021CertifiedMultiple LocationsApply
Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball03/10/2021CoachingMonroe Area High SchoolApply
Counselor03/05/2021CertifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
Teacher – Art02/17/2021CertifiedMonroe Elementary SchoolApply
Custodian – 8 Hour02/10/2021ClassifiedLoganville Elementary SchoolApply
Food Service- 4 Hour02/03/2021ClassifiedLoganville Middle SchoolApply
After School Program01/13/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
After School Program-Site Coordinator01/11/2021After school/eveningMultiple LocationsApply
Bus Monitor – Special Ed04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Bus Driver04/18/2019TransportationTransportationApply
Substitute04/10/2019SubstituteMultiple LocationsApply

