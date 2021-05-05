Walton County Schools seeks Student Success Alliance site coordinator, receptionists, more..

The Walton County School system seeks a Student Success Alliance site coordinator, receptionists and many other employees to fill certified and classified positions. Click or tap on the relevant page for more information or to apply.
Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County Career website on May 5, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.
|Job Title
|Posting Date
|Type
|Location
|Teacher-Math
|05/05/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher – EBD Special Education
|05/04/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – EBD Special Ed
|05/04/2021
|Classified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Student Success Alliance – Site Coordinator
|05/03/2021
|Classified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|04/29/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|04/29/2021
|Certified
|Youth Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|04/27/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/27/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|04/27/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Social Studies
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-Special Education/IR
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service- 5 Hour
|04/26/2021
|Classified
|Carver Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher
|04/26/2021
|Certified
|Harmony Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist
|04/23/2021
|Classified
|Sharon Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional – Special Ed
|04/22/2021
|Classified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Receptionist
|04/20/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Paraprofessional
|04/20/2021
|Classified
|Atha Road Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher-Art
|04/18/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|04/16/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Counselor
|04/02/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|JROTC-Commissioned Officer
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Teacher-ELA
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service-6 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Food Service – 5 Hour
|04/01/2021
|Classified
|Youth Elementary School
|Apply
|School Psychologist
|04/01/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Walnut Grove Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Walker Park Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Teacher
|03/24/2021
|Certified
|Bay Creek Elementary School
|Apply
|Special Education Instructional Specialist
|03/10/2021
|Certified
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Coach – Varsity Head Girls Basketball
|03/10/2021
|Coaching
|Monroe Area High School
|Apply
|Counselor
|03/05/2021
|Certified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|Teacher – Art
|02/17/2021
|Certified
|Monroe Elementary School
|Apply
|Custodian – 8 Hour
|02/10/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Elementary School
|Apply
|Food Service- 4 Hour
|02/03/2021
|Classified
|Loganville Middle School
|Apply
|After School Program
|01/13/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|After School Program-Site Coordinator
|01/11/2021
|After school/evening
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
|Bus Monitor – Special Ed
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Bus Driver
|04/18/2019
|Transportation
|Transportation
|Apply
|Substitute
|04/10/2019
|Substitute
|Multiple Locations
|Apply
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.