Walton County Schools will not be extending meals at no cost this school year

Eligible families can apply for reduced price or free meals

Photo by Katerina Holmes from Pexels

Walton County School District is advising parents the the USDA has not given school districts the ability to extend meals at no cost for the upcoming school year so families will be required to either pay for meals or be determined eligible to receive free or reduced price meals.

For more information on 2022-23 meal prices, you can visit wcsd.info/mealprices.

To apply for free or reduced price meal benefits, apply be visiting wcsd.info/mealbenefits.

Payment options for the upcoming school year can be reviewed at wcsd.info/mealpayments. Any funds that were left at the end of the previous school year will be available this year.