Walton County seeks part-time athletic aide, facilities IT tech, more..

The Walton County Government has many open job postings, including new postings for a facilities IT tech and a part-time athletic aide. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information on any open job postings.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County Government career website on Oct. 4, 2021. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Posted September 3, 2020 8:00 AM | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls… Full Description

Posted April 18, 2019 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for administrating EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Obtains medical histories and current event… Full Description

Posted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules. Performs general… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for administering appropriate emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life threatening situations. Operates an advanced life support… Full Description

Posted September 30, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Provides support for athletic programs. Implements athletic events within established guidelines to meet the recreational needs of a diverse population. Conducts team drafts… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and other user agencies; categorizes and prioritizes calls, including 911 calls. Determines and dispatches the appropriate… Full Description

Posted October 1, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for the development, management, and maintenance of information technology infrastructure in county facilities. Maintains and troubleshoots PBX… Full Description

Posted June 24, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings and grounds. Mows grass and maintains landscaping; trims hedges; applies herbicide and fertilizer;… Full Description

Posted June 24, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine maintenance and repair needs. Performs scheduled maintenance on all county… Full Description

Posted July 20, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for participating in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2021 | Open Until Filled

R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description

Posted September 14, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Provides technical support for operations and management of the Elections warehouse. Provides general oversight of the warehouse, including scheduling deliveries and ensuring… Full Description

Posted July 2, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description

Posted August 2, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for assisting in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid steers,… Full Description

Posted December 15, 2020 4:30 PM | Open Until Filled

Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description

Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs manual functions such as road/asphalt maintenance/repair/grading, drainage system maintenance/repair, pipe install/maintenance/repair, ditch construction/repair,… Full Description

Posted November 6, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs unskilled, manual work functions associated with construction, maintenance, landscaping, and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public… Full Description

Posted April 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs unskilled, manual work functions associated with construction, maintenance, landscaping, and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for performing technical work receiving and processing state inmates confined to the county jail in accordance with departmental policy and applicable local, state… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description