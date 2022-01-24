Walton County seeks victims witness assistant, more…

The Walton County Government is seeking to hire a victims witness assistant. This is a grant position. There are several many other open job postings listed. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information.

Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Jan. 24, 2022. Please note they could be removed at any time due to the positions being filled.

Posted January 20, 2022 | Closes February 2, 2022 5:00 PM

This position is responsible for advocating for the rights of victims and witnesses of crimes. Makes initial contact with victims and/or their families following crimes;… Full Description

Posted April 18, 2019 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering EMT-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description

Posted July 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for the mechanical repair and maintenance of department vehicles and equipment. Determines and implements preventative maintenance schedules. Performs general… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for administering Paramedic-level emergency medical treatment to victims of accidents and other life-threatening situations. Responds to calls for… Full Description ▼ Other Departments

Posted September 30, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Provides support for athletic programs. Implements athletic events within established guidelines to meet the recreational needs of a diverse population. Conducts team drafts… Full Description

Posted July 6, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Receives and screens incoming calls from the public and other user agencies; categorizes and prioritizes calls, including 911 calls. Determines and dispatches the appropriate… Full Description

Posted November 9, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the maintenance and repair of county buildings. Performs preventive and responsive maintenance on county buildings; inspects buildings to determine… Full Description

Posted December 30, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Assists in the maintenance of county parks, athletic fields, and related facilities; performs turf management duties; prepares athletic fields for play. Installs and maintains… Full Description

Posted January 4, 2022 | Open Until Filled

This position assists in the administration of county information technology systems. Participates in the maintenance, administration, and implementation of county networks…. Full Description

Posted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

R esponsible for the enforcement of animal control ordinances and for the impounding and care of animals. Patrols county to enforce animal control ordinances; issues warnings… Full Description

Posted October 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties related to the care and management of animals . Feeds and waters shelter animals; administers vaccines and medications as directed. Cleans and… Full Description

Posted August 2, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for assisting in the maintenance of the county’s water distribution system. Operates a variety of equipment including backhoe, trackhoe, loaders, skid steers,… Full Description ▼ Public Works

Posted December 15, 2020 4:30 PM | Open Until Filled

Performs equipment operation duties in support of assigned public works construction and maintenance projects. Operates heavy equipment in the maintenance and repair of… Full Description

Posted July 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs manual functions such as road/asphalt maintenance/repair/grading, drainage system maintenance/repair, pipe install/maintenance/repair, ditch construction/repair,… Full Description

Posted April 13, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs unskilled, manual work functions associated with construction, maintenance, landscaping, and grounds-keeping of county streets/roads, drainage systems, and public… Full Description ▼ Sheriff’s Office

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Responsible for performing various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws,… Full Description

Posted August 20, 2020 | Open Until Filled

Performs professional level law enforcement tasks by providing and implementing the activities of a specified division of the Sheriff’s Office on an assigned shift. Performs… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

This position is responsible for supervising inmates at the county jail. Processes and performs initial and periodic searches of inmates; searches housing areas. Ensures the… Full Description

Posted November 18, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position participates in the maintenance and repair of county jail facilities. Performs technical maintenance tasks to maintain all security devices, electrical systems,… Full Description

Posted September 23, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Performs technical duties in the maintenance of department records. Maintains accurate department records; ensures compliance with laws, rules, regulations, policies, and… Full Description

Posted January 1, 2018 | Open Until Filled

Performs various law enforcement tasks for the patrol division, evaluates and deciphers emergency and non-emergency calls. Enforces motor vehicle laws, directs traffic…. Full Description

Posted December 7, 2021 | Open Until Filled

This position performs police work involving the protection of life and property, the enforcement of laws, and the investigation of crime. An incumbent in this position may be… Full Description

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

Posted August 3, 2021 | Open Until Filled

