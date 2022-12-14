Walton County shelter has dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of rescue or forever homes

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 14) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas – like Gabriel below that got a little help from his namesake in Mrs. Lockard’s Class at Walton County Schools. Click on the video link below to see a video of Gabriel’s personality and interaction with other dogs in the shelter.

Without somebody stepping up to give them that home, they are in danger of euthanasia. Click on www.waltonpets.net for the full bios on each. At this link you can see those who have been saved. If you are in a position to help, you can save a life today.