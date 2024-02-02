Walton County Sheriff’s deputy named first First Friday Hero by Piedmont Walton Hospital

From left: Stevanie Reynolds, Piedmont Walton Chief Nursing Officer; Hannah Jones, Emergency Department Flow Coordinator and EMS Liaison; Corporal Amanda Monk; Blake Watts, Piedmont Walton Chief Executive Officer; Todd Braswell, Director of Emergency Services for Piedmont Walton. Contributed photo

Monroe, Ga. (Feb. 2, 2024)—Piedmont Walton Hospital has named Corporal Amanda Monk with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office the organization’s First Friday Hero for the month of February.

Recently, another Piedmont hospital experienced an emergency situation that required two massive blood transfusions for patients. The hospital contacted Piedmont Walton to ask about securing additional platelets.

As the laboratory team gathered the needed blood supplies, Piedmont Walton staff member Tanisha Taylor-Burnette contacted the Sheriff’s Office asking for help in getting the supplies to the other facility as fast as possible. Corporal Monk stepped in and in less than 30 minutes the blood was being issued to the patients.

A ceremony with Corporal Monk and hospital leadership was held earlier this week at Piedmont Walton Hospital to commend her for her assistance in delivering the life-saving products. She received a commemorative plaque and flowers from the hospital, as well as a gift card donated by Longhorn Steakhouse in Monroe.

Piedmont Walton is launching the First Friday Hero program to recognize first responders who have gone above and beyond the call of duty. Corporal Monk is the first person to be recognized by the new program.

“The first responders in Walton County are all truly heroes,” said Piedmont Walton CEO Blake Watts. “Their line of work is often dangerous and often thankless, and we want to make the community aware of all they do to make our communities a better and safer place.”

